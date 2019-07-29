BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Worden, Ballantine, Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District Board is holding a public meeting July 29, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Huntley Project High School about the high level of nitrates in the drinking water in their district.

The purpose of this meeting is to educate the public on the dangers of high nitrate levels in water. While this typically isn't an issue for adults and older children, it can be very dangerous for babies six months old or younger.

The WBYC was notified June 12, 2019 that the nitrate levels in their water are too high. The Environmental Protection agency set a maximum level of 10 milligrams per liter, but according to Gary Fredericks -- the spokesman for the WBYC district's system -- the levels are around 12.4 milligrams per liter.

KULR-8 spoke with Fredericks who told us about the potential danger water nitrates can bring, "Nitrates, even though they're a natural part of our diet as adults and older children... they can be deadly to babies six months old and younger. It's critical to them. It's an acute issue for them. And so making cereal or baby formula out of that water would absolutely be a no-no."

Gary also says that boiling the water does't help. In fact, boiling water actually makes nitrates even more concentrated in the water. The WBYC is working hard to fix this problem and in the meantime they are hosting the July 29, 2019 public meeting in hopes to reduce panic.