High levels of asbestos in University of Montana building

Tensions ran high at a meeting on the University of Montana campus today as students and faculty want answers about high levels of asbestos that prompted the closure of a building yesterday.

The biggest concern for the public is their health moving forward.

In the meeting, some people said they have worked in McGill Hall for over 20 years and obviously they are worried about the long-term health effects of asbestos exposure.

McGill Hall tested four times over the limit of asbestos the EPA considers manageable. Students, staff, faculty and the public all voiced their concerns on how alarming these numbers are for them to hear.

While they're working to provide information, University of Montana officials say they understand where the concerns are coming from.

Paula Short, Communications Director at the University of Montana said, "Well certainly there is anxiety because it is a health issue and we know asbestos and the risks and the dangers involved and so understandably parents of small children are very concerned and also other employees and students who have spent a significant amount of time in McGill Hall."

The university is now allowing people to enter McGill hall on a case-by-case basis to collect any personal belongings. Officials are also advising people on how they can properly clean any items they remove from the building.

University of Montana officials say McGill hall will likely be closed for the remainder of the semester for continued testing, cleaning and removal of the asbestos.