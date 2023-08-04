Billings, MT- MontanaFair is on many people's minds as its opening weekend inches closer and closer.

And one group has been at the fair since its very induction to showcase all of the arts from our heritage.

Heritage Arts celebrates creativity and classic crafts by challenging people to bring in anything and everything handmade, to show off their hard work.

And days before MontanaFair officially begins, Heritage Arts has already started.

Which welcomes home made goods and handmade crafts like crocheting, sewing, cooking and knitting.

But the superintendent of the MontanaFair event, Marie, Smith, says it also heralds back to historic traditions.

Smith says that the creation at Heritage Arts is "what you would think of back on the plains back in the early days what the women would do in their pass time it's what made the houses it's what made the economy when you think of it."

In recent years Heritage Arts have begun to welcome more modern and unique art forms as well.

Heritage Arts spotlights Montana artists of all ages, and from all walks of life to a whole new audience.

And Smith says it's an integral part of MontanaFair, because things like Heritage Arts are what make MontanaFair, a fair.

And allow creativity and inspiration to blossom in Billings and beyond.

Isabel Shimek is a high schooler who has now entered more than forty pieces of art into this year's event, and she says she was inspired, after working at Heritage Arts last year.

Inspiration she hopes others can feel for themselves at MontanaFair

Shimek said that the art show is "just keeping the creative culture alive and its everything and anything from small jewelry to giant crochet works."

Currently they are focusing on taking in and organizing all of the creations, and on Sunday judging begins.

The winners will be showcased opening day of MontanaFair.