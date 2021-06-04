Her Campaign opens new transitional home for women stepping out of sex trafficking

MONTANA - Her Campaign hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning for their new transitional home which is dedicated to serving women stepping out of sex trafficking.

Marly House is a four-story home that can hold up to seven women, including their children.

Executive Director of the Her Campaign Britney Higgs says Marly House will help fill a gap for the greatest demographic need around the country, which she says is providing long-term residential care for women who also have dependents. She continues by saying the support they receive while living in Marly House will help prepare them for the next step in life.

"The transitional home we opened is independent living but it's in a safe community, surrounded by people who are feeding into them. They still have case management and therapies, supportive community mentorship where they're constantly being poured into but helping them step into that independence successfully," says Higgs.

