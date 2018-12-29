Henny Scott found deceased near Lame Deer; family mourns and remembers her life

Earlier this week, the Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for fourteen year old Henny Scott.

On Friday night, her body was found by a search party near Lame Deer after she had been missing for three weeks.

Henny Scott was last seen at a party at a house near Lame Deer off of Highway 212. She made a call to her parents from that house on December 7th; it would be the last time Nathan and Paul Castro-Stops would hear from their daughter.

Paula Castro made efforts with local law enforcement, but she says not much was done. She then went over to the Crow Reservation and filed a missing persons report.

After two weeks of no leads on her daughter's whereabouts, Paula and her Aunt organized a search party of 75 volunteers to look for Henny. They walked up and down the freeway and around hills near the property where she was last seen.

At 4:40 on Friday night, search crews found Henny's body.

"I just started crying, I told them I told them to go check my place and look around, I don't even know how long she was laying out there," said Henny's mother, Paula Castro.

The family and searchers stayed at Muddy Hall overnight, battling sub zero temperatures together.

On Saturday morning, Henny's body was brought down to Muddy Hall where her family could pray for her.

Family and friends of Henny's then went to the believed site where her body was found to mourn and remember the bright,young girl they love.

"Henny was something else, she was always outgoing she would always try to make people happy even when she wasn't happy herself," said Barbara Other Medicine, Henny's sister.

Her mother added, "My Henny if anybody was to ever meet her they would just love her she could just walk in a room and just light it up get it going and everybody laughin."

"Whenever Henny was around you couldn't be sad or angry all you could do is be happy when she was around because she'd make you happy and just laugh all the time," said Henny's other sister, Kaylannah Strange Owl.

Five years ago, 21-year-old Hanna Harris was found dead in Lame Deer just miles away from where Henny's body was found on Friday. Her mother Melinda Harris stayed with the Castro-Stops at Muddy Lodge family to help them with the grieving process.

The family is praying for justice for Henny and other missing indigenous women.

"We are dealing with these at an alarming rate there's gotta be something done, justice you know, their lives matter," said Henny's grandmother, Rynalea Whiteman.