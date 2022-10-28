BILLINGS, Mont. - We are just a few days away from Halloween, where children will be going door to door gathering treats, and one group wants to help you make the holiday more accessible for those with disabilities.

The Rocky Mountain ADA Center normally helps people understand their rights and responsibilities under the ADA, but Director Emily Shuman, is helping people understand what you can do to make every kid feel included in the fun.

“While the ADA doesn't really have any regulations for accessible trick-or-treating, or inclusive trick-or-treating, it’s one of the things we like to talk about,” Shuman said, adding that it's their goal to give people equal access to everything, including festivities.

Decorations are what gets dealt with first for most ahead of Halloween.

Strobe lights can help set a tense or spooky mood for your eerie scene, but they could have another impact for someone with sensitivities like epilepsy.

Shuman recommends that while you’re decorating your home, think about slowing down the flashing lights, or avoiding them all together.

Come the big night, children will be heading from house to house, asking for tricks or treats, picking out candies and excitedly explaining their costumes.

But what about children who can’t or struggle to do all that?

You can help them by being flexible. Don’t sweat it if they can’t communicate or do things the way others can.

Shuman says you can describe the candy you’re giving out to kids with visual disabilities and to speak directly to children that are hearing impaired who may have someone to interpret for them.

Lastly, keep things like dietary needs such as allergies in mind when picking out what treats to hand out.

Separating nut-based candies or offering alternatives like toys are easy ways you can help make a child’s night.

“The bottom line is, there’s no need to treat kids with disabilities differently when it comes to the fact that they’re excited about their costume and trick-or-treating with siblings and friends,” Shuman said. “If you do encounter a kid with a visible disability, don’t feel like you need to necessarily point that out or make a big deal of it.”