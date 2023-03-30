BOZEMAN, Mont. - Low-income Montanans whose homes were impacted by flooding in 2022 can now apply for grants to repair their homes.

The recently announced grants are available as part of $55.7 million in USDA supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program.

Homes must be located in Presidentially declared disaster areas, which include Carbon, Flathead, Park, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure and Yellowstone counties in Montana.

“Montanans help their neighbors through difficult times. Last year’s flooding was one of those times, and the Montana spirit was on display as neighbors helped neighbors dig out, dry out, and mop up,” said Williams. “USDA Rural Development in Montana is proud to be part of this special Montana community and to help with needed resources to rebuild lives, homes, and communities, especially for those who can least afford to do so.”

Eligible homeowners may apply for up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.

The USDA says funds will be available until expended and may be used for home repair expenses resulting from Presidentially declared disasters in calendar year 2022, preparing a site for a manufactured home, or relocating a manufactured home

To be eligible, applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the income limits based on household size and county of residence, homes must be located in an eligible rural area, and homes must be located in a 2022 Presidentially declared disaster area.

A second announcement is forthcoming regarding additional funding to help rural communities repair water infrastructure and essential community facilities. Additional resources to support rural communities seeking disaster assistance are available on the USDA website here.