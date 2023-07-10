Helicopter pilot charged for allegedly landing illegally in Grand Teton National Park

The following is a press release from Grand Teton National Park:

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK - On Saturday, June 24, at approximately 3 p.m. Grand Teton National Park law enforcement rangers received a report that a helicopter had illegally landed at Moran Bay on the west shore of Jackson Lake, inside Grand Teton National Park. Rangers responded by boat across Jackson Lake and found the helicopter and pilot Peter Smith, of Gunnison, Colorado, and a companion picnicking along the lake.

Smith, the owner of West Elk Air in Gunnison, was charged with two violations under the Code of Federal Regulations, “Operating or using aircraft on lands or waters other than at locations designated pursuant to special regulations” and “Use of aircraft shall be in accordance with regulations of the FAA.” Each violation is a Class B misdemeanor that could include up to a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail. Smith is scheduled to appear in court before of a federal judge in Jackson, WY in August.

Smith was previously cited for flying a fixed wing aircraft below minimum safe altitude, against Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, four months ago, in February 2023. Smith paid a $530 fine set by a federal judge.