Three limited-edition bottles of Heinz Tomato Ketchup, based on the tattoos of British songwriter Ed Sheeran, sold at an auction in London on Thursday. One was sold for 18-hundred dollars.

Ed Sheeran says he has always been a dedicated fan of the condiment.

Only 150 bottles of the "Ed Sheeran X Heinz Tomato Ketchup, the Tattoo Edition" will be available across the world.

The bottle features a copy of Sheeran's own Heinz inking.

Nigel Dickie, Kraft Heinz Director of Corporate Affairs, said 150 bottles were made to mark Heinz's 150th birthday.

He said he suspected not many people to open the bottles, but they had "perfectly enjoyable ketchup" inside.

Some 104 bottles will be the prizes in a free global draw, according to a statement linked on Sheeran's Instagram account. The remainder would go to Sheeran, Heinz super-fans, and museums.

All money raised from the bottles will be donated to East Anglia's Children Hospices, nominated by Sheeran, and Rise Against Hunger, which is supported by Heinz.

The 28-year-old star, who has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, is a long-time fan of the sauce and has the "Heinz Tomato Ketchup" Label on tattooed on his arm.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with the brand to release "Tomato Edchup." He also wrote and starred in a TV advert for the release.