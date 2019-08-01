The Heights National Little League is gearing up to play in the Little League Northwest Region tournament.

The team had a celebration send off at the Stadium Club Wednesday night.

Last Saturday they won the Montana State Championships and now they get to represent the state of Montana at the Northwest Little League Regional.

They hope to be the first team since 2012 to represent Montana and the Big Sky on the International Stage in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at the Little League World Series.

Coach DJ Smith said they're playing to win and is proud of his team's accomplishments.

"These are 11 and 12-year-old boys and I respect that but at the same time I don't put a ceiling on these boys. These are exceptional kids that play together and they're an incredibly good cohesive team," said Smith.

"I think they can do anything they want to do. They just have to go out there and do it.'

If you'd like to help the team get to San Bernardino you can donate to their GoFundMe page.

Coach Smith said they'll also send out a player to personally say thank you to any private or business donations given to the team.

He said they're thankful for all the community support.

Their first game is 5pm Mountain time on Sunday against Alaska.