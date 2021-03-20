Heavy rainfall causes dangerous flooding in Australia

Australia's New South Wales was smashed by heavy rains Saturday, forcing multiple evacuation orders and pleas from authorities for people in Sydney to stay at home amid the potentially life-threatening downpour.

Streets in Port Macquarie on the Mid North Coast were flooded, as residents tried to sandbag homes, while in Sydney, powerlines came down as roofs came off in the high winds.

Most of the coast of the New South Wales state, which is home to about a third of Australia's 25 million people population, has already seen march rainfall records broken with rain still expected to continue for the rest of the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology had said earlier the heavy rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash flooding amid damaging winds of more than 40 miles per hour.