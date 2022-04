BILLINGS, Mont. - There is a heavy police presence in the area of Windsor Circle South in Billings Thursday.

Our reporter on scene said the Billings Police Bomb Squad Truck is at the scene.

The FBI's public information officer, Sandra Barker, told Montana Right Now, “We are conducting court-authorized activity in relation to an ongoing investigation. The case is sealed so I can't provide any more information at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check for updates.