HeART Space Teaches Teens Mindfulness Through Creative Expression

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A summer camp program in Billings called HeART Space is helping kids in the Magic City with coping skills through self-expression and creative outlets…

The project started by an art teacher, a youth counselor, and an outspoken mindfulness advocate.

HeART Space teaches children and teens mindfulness through art in a judgement-free zone.

Co-creator Lindsey, Suchy Licensed Clinical and Professional Counselor, says she has spent years working as a youth counselor and believes her approach builds trust and allows kids to be vulnerable in a safe space.

“This is a non-judgmental space – that they can have their own safe space -- their own person to talk to that’s not going to judge them – that doesn’t get wrapped up in their whole situation – it's just a neutral party to be able to voice and to express their emotions.” says Lindsey.

Kaydee Desjarlais, Creative Youth Mentor and Owner of the remedy, the place heart space is held -- says her work as a special educations teacher allows her to understand how to communicate with children, making them feel seen and heard.

“Just to be themselves – to be who they truly are and to have somebody actually hear them – to hear what they are struggling with – to hear what they need help with – to hear what they want to do because it seems like their needs and wants sometimes get pushed away just because it's not normal in society or something they are expected to do.” Kaydee says.