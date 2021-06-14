BILLINGS - We are just days away from the 42nd Heart and Sole Run in Billings. On Monday, run organizers were out marking the grounds for the course.

With spray paint and cardboard arrow cutouts, Kim Kaiser, CEO of the Billings Family YMCA, and her team members went along the route spraying yellow and white arrows.

The arrows will allow runners to know which direction to run.

Heart and Sole will take place on Saturday, June 19. Last year's event was virtual because of the pandemic, but Kaiser says they're excited and ready to have the run back in person again.

"Yeah, I think it's that somewhat return to a bit of normalcy that we're all just craving, and want to be out and gather as much as we can in a safe way. So I think we're all really excited to be out running again together and supporting our Y and the Billings TrailNet," Kaiser said.

This year, there have been a few changes to the races: There will only be a 2-mile and 5K race. Both which will start at Grandview Park, just north of St. Vincent Healthcare and end at Dehler Park.

During the run, several streets will be blocked off in town.

That includes the partial closure of Spruce St., Beverly Hill Blvd., N. 32nd St. and N. 31 St., the complete blockage of Poly Dr. and Grandview Blvd., and the partial blockage of N. 25th St. and one lane of N. 27th St.

Registration for the run is open until June 19 and there's still an option to run virtually.

All the proceeds raised will go to the Billings Family YMCA and Billings TrailNet.