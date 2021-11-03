BILLINGS — At the YMCA on Wednesday, Heart and Sole Run organizers presented $10,000 of proceeds from the run to the Billings TrailNet and the YMCA.

Each organization was given $5,000 each.

Since 2011, $200,000 has been donated to both the YMCA and Billings TrailNet.

According to Kim Kaiser, the CEO of YMCA Billings, the money will go toward their financial assistance and scholarship programs.

“Often times we have 20% of our members on some kind of financial assistance. It ranges from 500 to 600 thousand dollars per year that we are discounting our memberships and our child care. We never want to turn anyone away, and provide kids the opportunity a safe, fun place to be,” Kaiser said.

The 2022 Heart and Sole Run will take place on Father's Day weekend, June 18, 2022.