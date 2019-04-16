HearMeTooMontana dinner will feature women-led conversations

The Zonta Club of Billings is hosting a HearMeTooMontana event created by women to talk about challenges to the rights and safety of women and children. The event will feature food and wine by women.

Renee Coppock, Advocacy Committee Member for Zonta, is passionate about preventing violence against women by spreading awareness. Coppock says that Tumbleweed has recently helped 89 people who were victims of human trafficking. She's says that it's well hidden and she wants to change that.

According to the Montana Department of Justice Attorney General Tim Fox's website, there are 57,700 people in modern slavery in the United States. In 2015, more than 90% of sex trafficking cases involved women.

Growing up, Coppock says she saw violence against the mother of her friend.

Coppock said, "You would see the woman put make-up all over her face, but you could still see the bruises and you're like, 'Wow, this isn't right.' And, I'm going to say, people knew it was happening and no one intervened. No adult intervened. Everybody, and that's what we've got to get past, everybody's like 'what happens in the home stays in the home.' It's not so much anymore, by talking about it and bringing it out in the open. I think that's what will help people intervene."

To get tickets to the HearMeTooMontana event, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zonta-hearmetoo-montana-converzations-tickets-59671026647?aff=eac2.