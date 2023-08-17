Billings, MT- During the August 17th public service commission meeting commissioners heard public comment on NorthWestern Energy’s Integrated Resource Plan.

But this is the second hearing involving NorthWestern Energy today.

A zoning hearing took place to determine whether the land the plant is being built on belongs to the county or city.

And during a rally afterwards, a representative for the Montana Environmental Information Center (M.E.I.C.) says NorthWestern Energy’s plans for the future, promote fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions, when more renewable options are available.

Cari Kimball, M.E.I.C. Director believes that the energy company "are just not doing a great job of planning they aren't taking into full account the huge opportunities we have in Montana to develop renewables, battery storage grid efficiency that could just reduce demand overall."

Kimball went on to say that her that they "just see a lot of same flaws in this latest integrated resource plan from NorthWestern Energy we that we saw in 2019 it relies almost entirely on big investments in fossil fuels rather than tapping into the new technology that's coming online and could make our rates much lower and reduce the amount of pollution we experience."

And in the public service commission hearing, some members of the public shared this attitude towards the plan as well.

In public comment some said they believed the company did not have the best interest of the public in mind.

And that the cost is too high ecologically to not make changes soon.

But others testified that the economic cost would be astronomical and unrealistic to implement.

But at the heart of many is the methane powered plant just outside of Laurel.

Otherwise known as the Yellowstone County Generating Station.

It was proposed by NorthWestern Energy in December of 2022, and they began building it a few months later.

However, in April the plant’s construction was halted after a judge ruled the stations air quality permit was unlawful, because the department of environmental quality did not evaluate carbon dioxide emissions before issuing it.

A short while later, House Bill 971 was passed in the legislature.

The bill updated a current law to include a provision saying an environmental review could not include an evaluation of greenhouse gas emissions or their impacts.

With that new law enacted, the judge reversed his ruling and construction of the plant resumed.

But on Monday August 14, this same law was deemed unconstitutional under the recent Held v Montana ruling, which puts the generating station back where it was in April.

I reached out to NorthWestern Energy for comment on today’s hearings, and I got a statement from JoDee Black, their Public Relations Specialist, saying:

"The Yellowstone County Generating Station is being built on land in an industrial use area, immediately east of the city of Laurel’s wastewater treatment plant and the C.H.S. refinery. The plant is designed to limit noise impact to neighboring landowners. The fans are pointed toward the wastewater treatment plant. Low-noise radiators, exhaust stack silencers and combustion air silencers will help reduce noise. Lighting impacts are designed to be minimal. Streetlights and other lighting for safety will be the extent of outdoor lighting. All lighting will point downward and will be dark sky friendly."

But all this still leaves the question of who is responsible for the land the plant is being built on, which is what prompted the zoning hearing at the Yellowstone County Courthouse earlier today.

In the plaintiff's rebuttal they asked the judge to hold the city of Laurel responsible for the zoning jurisdiction, because the county did not have a policy in place that considered additional area growth, like the city did.

And they remarked that county residents had been given opportunities in both 2003 and 2020 to take over, or be a part of such jurisdiction, but didn't either time.

However, the representative attorney for the city of laurel said that the county had jurisdiction due to an interlocal agreement between city and county.

But residents rallied following the hearing, and even those downwind of the plant just want an answer.

Like Billings Resident Larry Bean who said that " the center focus on why we are interested in what's going on is this methane generation plant that Northwest Energy has started building in Laurel without proper permitting or zoning."

He went on to say that "that in itself is troubling but the bigger issue is those of us who have had a concern about it have had no government entities for who we could address our concerns, so the court hearing today was intended to find who was the responsible government entities to hear our concerns."

Judge Jessica Fehr gave both sides until the 6th of September to submit their final findings, before she will begin her deliberation.