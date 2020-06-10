BILLINGS - The Healthy By Design Gardener's Market where community members can buy local produce is opening again this summer beginning June 11 in Billings.

The market is coming to South Park, located on the intersection of South 28th St. and Seventh Avenue S. every Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. until October 1.

Healthy By Design says in a release they ask everyone to follow social distancing guidelines while they shop.

Healthy By Design says they accept cash, card, WIC Farmers’ Market Nutritional Program checks, Senior Farmers’ Market Nutritional Program coupons and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

According to Healthy By Design, there were on average 11 different vendors and 200 shoppers per week last summer. In order to become a vendor, Healthy By Design says a quick training session is required at no cost.