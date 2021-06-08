BILLINGS - The Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, where you can buy local produce and other products direct from gardeners and farmers, returns to South Park Thursday.

The market also features family friendly activities, including live music and special events:

June 17 – Outdoor photo booth

June 24 – Free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people age 12 and older. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can sign a vaccination consent form. Consent forms can also be found online at covid.riverstonehealth.org, printed out and completed in advance. A vaccination signup list will be available on June 17 at the information booth, but walk-ins will be accepted.

July 15 – Senior Day. Visit with community organizations that focus on seniors, live music with classic oldies and activities.

Aug. 19 – Active Transportation Day. Walk, bike or ride the bus to the market for incentives.

Sept. 9 – Youth Day. Fun with a school-themed event and activities.

There is no fee to sell at the market, but vendors must participate in a short training, according to a release.

The market is open to everyone.

The Gardeners’ Market accepts cash, debit cards, credit cards, WIC (Women, Infants & Children) Farmers’ Market Nutritional Program checks, Senior Farmers’ Market Nutritional Program coupons and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

SNAP participants can double their spending power through a dollar-for-dollar matching incentive program up to $20 each week.

The Healthy By Design community coalition launched the market 11 years ago. To learn more, contact the market manager at 406.651.6444 or market@hbdyc.org.

Market updates are posted at www.hbdyc.org/market