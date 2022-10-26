BILLINGS, Mont. - As part of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) Awareness Month, healthcare providers at St. Vincent Healthcare emphasized safe sleep habits for infants.

Registered Nurse with St. Vincent Healthcare Tina Benson said there are several things you can do to make sure your baby is getting safe sleep.

"You should always put your baby alone when they go to sleep," she said. "They should always be on their back when they go to sleep. And they should also be in a crib. So, in their own sleeping space."

Benson added that it's important to not smoke around your baby. It's also important to avoid over-bundling your baby, so your baby doesn't get too hot.

She also said no sofa, pillow or armchair sleeping. And, it's good to share a room with your baby, but not a bed. Additionally, she said the baby's crib shouldn't have stuffed animals, pillows, crib bumpers or loose blankets.

"Safe sleep is a huge safety thing for our infants," she said. "We are numbered 41 out of 50 states in Montana for SIDS deaths. So, we just really want to make sure we are teaching and educating our families because they might not be aware they are putting their baby at risk by the way that they lay their baby down to sleep."

Jessica Novakovich is also a registered nurse and a mom of three. Novakovich's youngest daughter, Emery, is three weeks old.

"The new safe sleep recommendations have really helped to ease my mind that my child can be safe, away from me, on a hard mattress and in one of these sleep sacks where she's very easily consoled," Novakovich said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there about 3,400 sudden, unexpected infant deaths in the United States every year. Other data is available here.