Your Health: 14 year old invents cap that protects premature babies' hearing

A 14 year old Utah girl has invented a new cap for premature babies that protects their hearing.

Olivia Washburn is the creator of a specially designed cap for preemies to wear in newborn intensive care units. It all started with a science project one year ago. The cap is designed to reduce harmful sounds and can be adjusted for a snug fit over the baby's head. The invention has won several prestigious awards, including the seven thousand dollar grand prize in the Utah entrepreneur challenge.

He main motivation came because she was a preemie baby, born six weeks early.

"Premature babies, their auditory system is not fully developed since they are born early. So these sounds that seem normal to us are actually really hurting their ears." says Olivia.

Olivia currently has two patents pending on her cap. If testing goes well, she hopes to get it into the market place in about a year and a half.