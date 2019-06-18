June is Alzheimer's and brain awareness month. According to the Alzheimer's Association, one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia.

Cleveland Clinic's Doctor Marwan Sabbagh says there are lifestyle habits you can incorporate today that may reduce your risk for cognitive decline, and improve brain function. Doctor Sabbagh says we should be mindful of brain health every day.

That includes managing chronic health conditions like high blood pressure, cholesterol, heart disease and Type Two Diabetes. He says one Important factor that often flies under the radar is sleep.

"I call sleep deprivation, whether it's through sleep apnea or intentional sleep deprivation, is what I call a cognitive killer. We know that people who are doing that have worse cognitive scores and that treating sleep can improve your brain function almost within days." says Dr. Sabbagh

Research shows greater amounts of exercise can reduce the risk for Dementia and improve cognition, memory and attention. Social interaction also appears to be good for stimulating the brain.

Evidence shows seniors who are lonely, with little socialization, tend to have an increased risk for Dementia. Feeding you brain a healthy diet has benefits too, particularly the Mediterranean diet, according to Doctor Sabbagh

Doctor Sabbagh says "Mediterranean diet has several elements to it. It has the fish which has omega 3's, has a low saturated fat, has high olive oil, which is mono unsaturated fat, has antioxidant spices, has whole grains, legumes and just a little bit, just a little bit of red wine. So, people think it's not any one thing, but the combination of the things."

Doctor believe Dementia related brain changes likely begin about twenty years before symptoms surface. Doctor Sabbagh says, while it's still being researched, incorporating healthy brain habits during middle age, or earlier, is the best thing we can do toward preventing mental decline.