Your Health: Sleep interruptions

What's keeping you up at night? The answer may be the result of what you're doing before going to bed.

Researchers tracked 785 people's nightly routine for more than 5-thousand days.

Those who used nicotine, or drank alcohol, within four hours of going to bed were more likely to have interrupted sleep.

There was no impact on a person's sleep if they drank caffeine just hours before their bedtime.

However, the scientists say the amount of caffeine that was consumed was not measured, and how sensitive a person is to caffeine may also play a factor.