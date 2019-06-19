Your Health: Scientists predict medical conditions from your Facebook

You may know your Facebook profile says a lot about you, but you probably did't realize just how revealing it can be. In a new study, researchers were able to predict 21 types of medical conditions by analyzing people's facebook profiles

Those conditions ranged from pregnancy to skin disorders. The study will be published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed, open access scientific journal PLOS-One. Researchers found Facebook status updates were especially effective at predicting diabetes and mental health conditions. The study linked consenting parients' electronic medical records and social media.

It then examined nearly a million Facebook status updates across 999 participants whose posts were longer than 500 words. The language used, helped researchers identify symptoms of certain conditions.