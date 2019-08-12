Your Health: Out-of-Network Billing

More privately insured patients are getting hit with out-of-network bills, despite going to in network hospitals.

Researchers studied six years worth of hospital records involving nearly 19 million patients, who had all gone to in-network hospitals.

Overall, nearly 40-percent of all ER visits, and 37-percent of all hospital admissions resulted with an out-of-network charge. And the cost of these unexpected charges has also gone up.

For ER visits, the average cost increased from over 200-dollars to over 600-dollars. While for admissions it increased from 800-dollars, to over two-thousand.

A common example of an out-of-network charge was ambulance transport.