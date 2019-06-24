Your Health: 1/2 of tobacco/vape shops don't ID teens

Teen use of electronic cigarettes has reached "An epidemic proportion" and it appears that some California smoke shops aren't helping the issue.

An undercover operation found that half of tobacco and vape shops failed to check ids for teens purchasing e-cigarettes and other nicotine products,

Researchers sent 18 and 19-year-old "decoys" into stores without ID and were instructed to try and purchase vape products.

A chaperone watched to see if the store carded them. According to the research published Monday in the medical journal Jama Pediatrics, almost half of tobacco and vape shops illegally sold nicotine-containing products to the teens. According to a report released last year, nearly 40-percent of 12th graders now say they use e-cigarette devices.