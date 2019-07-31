Your Health: MSU Cook Fresh

Well there might be a few more weeks before your kids head back to school. But when they do return, they may be lucky enough to have some new flavors in their school lunches.

20 food service directors and cooks from around the state gathered at Montana State University for a week-long culinary conference.

The goals? Making cafeterias healthier, more foods cooked from scratch, and mixing in more fresh and local choices.

"Schools are challenged with low budgets, and plus they need some equipment to be able to cook from scratch. They need training for staff. And that's what we're trying to do, really provide the training. And that's why their peers are teaching them." said Montana Team Nutrition Director, Katie Bark

The Montana "Cook Fresh Summer Institute" is put on by MSU's Montana Team Nutrition.

It's also sponsored by the Montana Office of Public Instruction School Nutrition Programs and Montana No Kid Hungry.