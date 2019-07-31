More older adults are binge drinking.

Researchers from New York University looked at survey data from nearly 11-thousand senior citizens.

A little more than 10-percent said they had engaged in binge drinking at least once in the previous month.

They were more likely t be men, smoke tobacco or marijuana, be African American and have less than a high school education.

Experts say binge drinking is especially dangerous for older adults, because they have an increased risk for falling.

Binge drinking is defined as having five or more drinks on the same occasion for men, and four or more drinks for women.