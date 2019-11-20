Your Health: Money effects on health

A new survey sheds light on what may be keeping families from living a healthy life.

Researchers surveyed more than a thousand parents, and 65% said at least one socioeconomic factor, negatively impacted their families' health.

Nearly a third said they weren't able to pay at least one of their bills, or had skipped medical appointments because they couldn't afford it.

30% said they don't have time to worry about their kids' health, unless it was an emergency.

And when it comes to eating, nearly a quarter were worried about running out of food, in the past year.

On the flip side, a new study says husbands are fine with their wives contributing financially to the households, but only to a certain point.

The 15-year study involved over 6,000 American couples.

Researchers found husbands experienced the most stress, if they were the sole breadwinners.

Their stress levels declined when their wives earned up to 40% of the household income.

But, if the earnings increased beyond that point, then so did the husbands' anxiety.