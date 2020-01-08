Your Health: Keto diet explained

Are you eyeing a new diet in the new year?

One of the most searched for diets online in 2019 was the keto diet.

But just what, exactly, does a keto diet look like? Registered dietician Camille Skoda says the keto diet involves reducing carbohydrate intake to about five percent.

Skoda says, "The keto diet is high-fat, low-carb, moderate protein, eating plan. What it does, is it switches your body's fuel source from the normal carbohydrates, which is your glucose stores, over to ketones. Your body produces ketones, and in turn, it can burn its own fat for fuel."

Skoda says the biggest gain from 'Going Keto' includes removing processed foods from your diet, such as refined carbohydrates and sugary drinks.

A typical day on the keto diet consists of moderate protein, such as chicken, and fish, but limits beans, lentils, and soy protein, which are higher in carbs.

More focus is given to healthy fats, such as avocados, nuts, seeds, coconut oil, and olive oil.

Skoda says, "The 'keto flu' is when you're switching into ketosis and you get some flu-like symptoms, a lot of that is electrolyte imbalance, so making sure you're staying hydrated. A lot of times you do need an electrolyte supplement, during at least the first part of your keto diet, just to make sure you are getting enough of the electrolytes in."

Like any eating plan, Skoda says it's better to start under the guidance of a health professional.

If you're already on a restricted diet for other health issues, you need to consult your health team before trying it.

Skoda admits the keto eating plan can be difficult for people to follow, so it's important to listen to your body and pay attention to how you're feeling.