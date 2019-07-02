Your Health: HPV recommended for men through age 26

The Human Papillomavirus Vaccine has new guidelines, with more age categories being advised to get the preventive vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted Wednesday to recommend men get the vaccine through Age 26

That mirrors the age advised for women.

The CDC also updated recommendation for older adults ages 27 to 45 who haven't been vaccinated, to talk to their doctors about getting immunized.

HPV vaccines are not licensed for anyone over the age of 45.