Your Health: Habits that may impact your heart

Sleeping too little, or too much, may be bad for your heart.

Researchers followed 461-thousand British adults for seven years.

They found those who slept fewer than six hours, or more than nine hours, were more likely to have a heart attack.

That is compared to people who slept between six and nine hours every night.

And those who have a genetic predisposition to heart disease were able to lower that risk by 18-percent, if they got six to nine hours of sleep.

If you can't change your sleeping habits, frequently eating nuts may be good for your heart.

Iranian researchers followed more than 54-hundred healthy adults for 12 years.

They found people who ate nuts at least twice a week, were 17-percent less likely to die from heart disease.

That is compared to those who only ate nuts once every two weeks.

The scientists say raw fresh nuts are the healthiest.