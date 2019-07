Cutting just 300 calories a day, even in thin adults, can protect the heart.

That's according to new research from Duke University.

The study tracked over 200 adults who were at a normal weight or carrying just a few extra pounds.

Those who ate 300 fewer calories a day for 2-years, lost weight and improved their cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

300 calories is the equivalent of six Oreo cookies, or about 30 potato chips.