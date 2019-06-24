Your Health: Coffee can help you lose weight

If your're looking to perfect your summer body, grab an extra cup of coffee.

A new study shows your favorite cup of joe could help you fight fat.

Researchers at the University of Nottingham claim coffee helps stimulate brown fat reserves, which play a role in how quickly you burn calories.

The study shows levels of brown fat are higher in children, but decrease as you get older. Coffee apparently helps boost their fat busting power. Scientists say they still need to do more research to figure out exactly what is in coffee that helps speed up weight loss. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.