Certain women may face a higher risk of an aggressive, and hard to treat, form of breast cancer.

Researchers from Georgia State University looked at all breast cancer cases in the U.S. between 2010 and 2014.

They found minority women, especially African Americans, had much higher rates of triple negative breast cancer, than their white peers.

Age was also a factor.

Women under 40 had twice the odds of being diagnosed with triple negative cancer than those over 50.