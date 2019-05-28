Most people feel stress at their job from time to time, but if you are feeling it constantly, it may be time to see your doctor.

According to the World Health Organization, burnout is a form of work-induced stress and is a legitimate medical diagnosis. The International Classification of Diseases (11th Revision) places it in the section "Problems associated with employment or unemployment."

ICD-11 says burnout is a syndrome "resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed."

The symptoms of burnout include exhaustion, feeling cynicism about your job, and reduced professional effectiveness.

Experts say you can protect yourself from burnout by recognizing the symptoms, taking some time off from work, and considering changing jobs.