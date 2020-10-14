BILLINGS, Mont. - 41-year-old Faith Dumant is a business owner, a mother, and a wife with a busy life. She says she takes great care of her body, eats right, and lives a healthy lifestyle.

But if it weren't for an upcoming appointment with her regular practitioner, her life could have come to an abrupt halt.

"Olga is my regular practitioner that I go see, and she had been asking for a while now if I had gone to get my mammogram and I had not," Faith says. "I knew I had an upcoming appointment with her and wanted to not tell her I had not scheduled that yet."

Faith had her very first mammogram and was called back for another scan after doctors saw something wasn't quite right.

After several mammograms and a biopsy, Faith was diagnosed with Grade 3 breast cancer. At that moment, her life was turned upside down.

"It's life-changing because you're not ready for it. Even emotionally wise, nobody is ready for that, you just kind of get hit with it," she says.

Faith says her diagnosis came as a surprise given her healthy lifestyle and the lack of breast cancer history in her family, but St. Vincent's Breast Health Navigator Dr. Ella Dugan-Laemmle says it happens more often than we think.

"85% of diagnosed breast cancer is not genetically," she says. "You can be healthy, you can be active and eat right and exercise. Those are good components to continuing your care but you can still get breast cancer."

Dr. Dugan-Laemmle is part of every breast cancer patient's care team at St Vincent's.

She's there to be an extra level of support for patients as they go through their treatment and recovery process, including Faith's.

Dr. Dugan-Laemmle was with Faith when she went into surgery, and was with her when she woke up. She says her job is to be a constant throughout her patients' journeys, someone there they can always count on.

Faith's breast cancer journey moved quickly. Her biopsy confirming the cancer took place on June 18, and she had surgery to remove the deadly cells the following month. But her battle is far from over.

Because her cancer is hormone-driven, Faith will have to take estrogen-blocking pills for five years and will begin five weeks of daily radiation in November.

Though the path ahead looks grueling, Faith knows she can still count on Dr. Dugan-Laemmle to be in her corner.