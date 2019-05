It was a momentous day in Poland Monday, as the country's first ever sextuplets were born in Krakow.

Doctors were expecting five babies.

There were four girls and one boy identified in the ultrasound but a second boy was a surprise to the staff, and to mom.

The smallest weighed two pounds and the almost three. Doctors at Krakow's University Hospital delivered the babies by c-section at the 29th week of pregnancy. The 29 year old mother said she was shocked and stressed at the news of one more child than she was expecting but once she able to hold one of the babies, she said happiness came. The babies join mom, dad and a two and a half year old boy.