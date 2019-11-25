When to talk to your doctor about hospice care

Talking to your doctor about hospice care is a conversation most would like to put off as long as possible, but it is important to have that talk.

Dr. Ali Brock, a faculty physician and geriatrician with Riverstone health, says a person is typically referred to hospice care when a physician certifies that it is probable someone may pass away within six months or less, or a person has be diagnosed with a terminal illness.

She says when a patient receives an order for hospice, the care shifts from treatment that is curative in nature, to focusing on quality of life and comfort.

Hospice care is provided in many different settings, a nursing home, the hospital, in your own home, or at a hospice house.

Dr. Brock says those in hospice will sometimes live longer than those who do not receive the service.

"When you treat suffering and symptoms and people feel more comfortable and at pear they actually do better and that's what we want for our patients." says Dr. Brock

Dr. Brock says it's a hard topic to talk about and often, it's a topic that's brought up too late.

She encourages patients to talk about hospice with their healthcare provider.

Hospice care is paid for through medicare and medicaid and most private insurance providers.