Too much processed meat posses health risks

Americans continue to eat too much processed meat, despite the health risks.

Researchers studied dietary data from nearly 44-thousand adults, and people are eating the same amount of processed meat compared to 18 years ago.

A quarter are also eating more unprocessed red meat than the recommended amount.

And less than 15 percent are eating enough fish.

But, people are also eating more chicken, and less beef. Previous research has linked the consumption of processed meat to an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, some cancers and heart disease.