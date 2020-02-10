BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health hosted a news conference Monday to discuss the new community health assessment.

Over 400 hundred local residents took part in a survey to evaluate their health. The assessment examines health trends in Yellowstone County from the past 15 years. Reported improvements since 2005 include better access to help for mental illness, and decreased rates of death from strokes and heart attacks. Areas that worsened include self reported mental health, diagnosed depression and death by suicide. According to the assessment 1 in 5 Yellowstone Residents contemplate suicide.

John Felton -- President and CEO of RiverStone Health talked about ways to improve our counties health.

"The data are what the data are, we certainly see the areas we really need to focus on, those areas, high priority areas are healthy nutrition, healthy weight, activity, mental health and substance abuse, those rise to the top as areas we really need to focus on".

Other suggestions for improving overall health include better education surrounding nutrition and activity levels.

To learn more about the Community Health Assessment go to healthybydesignyellowstone.org