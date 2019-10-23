Survey: Americans concerned about drugged driving

A new survey is out that shows Americans are increasingly more concerned about drugged driving, as more states legalize recreational marijuana.

They found 64-percent of Americans are concerned about an increase in drugged driving crashes.

And 40-percent say law enforcement doesn't have the tools they need to quickly and reliably test whether drivers are under the influence of drugs.

Most have to rely on field sobriety tests and wait for toxicology results.

Police use a handheld device called SoToxa to collect a driver's saliva, and in five minutes it lets the officer know whether a person has recently used marijuana, cocaine, opiates, or several other drugs.