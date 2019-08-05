According to a new study from the University of Colorado, military veterans who suffered a traumatic brain injury face a higher risk of suicide.

Researchers looked at the medical records of more than 1.4 million veterans and found those with a moderate or severe brain injury were more than twice as likely to die by suicide than those without a history of head injury.

Experts say they hope these findings will help prevent future suicide deaths among military personnel.

The study was published in The Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation.