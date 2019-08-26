Study: US throws away more than 3,500 kidneys per year

A new study has found the US is throwing away at least 35-hundred donated kidneys every year.

The study was published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

It found between 2004 and 2014, more than 17 percent of donated kidneys were discarded.

And since the study ended, that number has only grown.

In 2016, about 20 percent of donated kidneys were thrown away.

More than 37-million Americans have chronic kidney disease, and five thousand die each year waiting for a new organ.

President Donald Trump addressed the issue in July, and signed an executive order promising to transform kidney care in the US.

The study's authors believe this problem stems partly from transplant centers that are reluctant to take a chance on an organ that isn't in the best shape.

Also, the US doesn't have a universal method to determine which kidneys get transplanted, and which get discarded.