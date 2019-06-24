Study: 10,000 steps a day helps women live longer

Getting 10 thousand steps a day is a common goal for people trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Now, a recent study is showing getting those steps in are helping older women live longer.

They took a look at nearly 17 thousand women who wore a device monitoring their steps for seven days a week for about four years.

Women who reached an average of just 4,000 steps a day cut their risk of dying significantly. They were 41 percent less likely to die than those who took the least amount of steps, an average of 2,700 a day.

"I try not to go a day without it, I run regularly so I like to make sure I get at least 10,000 in. I'm disappointed when I'm not." says Tina Hertal of Great Falls.

The study showed those who walked more, decreased their risk of dying.

It didn't matter how fast you moved, it only mattered the number of steps you took.

However, other researchers have found that walking speed does affect life span.