STUDY: Construction workers most likely to misuse opioids

A recent study at the New York University College of Global Public Health, finds construction workers are more likely to use cocaine and misuse prescription opioids than employees of any other industry.

The study found more than 3-percent of construction workers reported misusing prescription opioids, compared to 2-percent of workers in other professions.

Researchers blame that on the high rate of job injuries, which lead to workers using opioids to treat pain.

But that treatment can later create addiction.

The study also found low pay and unstable work could be contributing factors.

Also, more than 12-percent of construction workers reported using marijuana, compared with 7.5-percent of all other workers.