BILLINGS, Mont. - St. Vincent Healthcare is celebrating National Wear Red Day along with a new chest pain accreditation center. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, over 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. St. Vincent and the American College of Cardiology are looking to bring that number down.

The ACC awarded St. Vincent Healthcare with a full chest pain center with primary PCI (Percutaneous coronary intervention) accreditation. Megan Skiff, St. Vincent Healthcare Chest Pain Center Coordinator says with the new accreditation the cardiovascular care team can improve cardiac care and outcomes for patients. Megan says it's not easy to receive the award, with St Vincent being one of only two hospitals in Montana with the accreditation. "In order to achieve chest pain center accreditation it means that we have taken our entire cardiac program and we have streamlined it made it more efficient and then we also made sure we're in compliance with all the top guidelines and recommendations from the ACC and the AHA".

More than just an award, the accreditation can provide so much.

"Basically what we can do is just use it to continue to improve cardiac care, improve outcomes for our patients, we've done a lot of collaboration with EMS here in Billings and the surrounding communities, we've also taken education for early heart attack recognition and care and hands only CPR out to the communities, we've done a lot of education at different events as well as presenting to different schools to make sure that we're keeping our youth involved so that they can help save lives too if something happens while they're around".

With the new accreditation Megan says their primary goal is to get people reaching out sooner before a heart attack happens.

If you’re interested in learning more about cardiovascular statistics check out cdc.gov