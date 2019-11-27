Sharing family health history at the Thanksgiving table

Many of us are planning a big family get together this week.

But Turkey Day is about more than sharing a meal, it's also National Family Health History Day, a day to share potentially life-saving health info with loved ones.

Doctor Charis Eng is a genetics expert at Cleveland Clinic.

She says one red flag to be aware of, is a family member diagnosed with more than one type of cancer.

"We always say, guilty by association. For example, if you hear of one person having breast and ovarian cancer, it usually says there's something genetic." says Dr. Eng

Another red flag is a family member diagnosed with a disease at a young age.

For example, Dr. Eng says breast cancer is typically diagnosed in women over the age of fifty, so learning an aunt or a grandma was diagnosed in her twenties or thirties, is a reason to get yourself checked.

There are also very rare genetic diseases that can impact families.

Dr. Eng says if more than one family member is diagnosed with a rare disease, there's a likelihood it may run in the family.

She says it's important to keep in mind that depending on the age of your family members, or the cultures in which they were raised. Some Relatives might not be forthcoming about sharing personal health information.

"Usually for the shyer folks, take them aside, speak privately with them as opposed to when there's a great big table, and everyone's exchanging stuff; maybe they just want a little privacy and go, 'Hey, let me tell you a secret, grandma died at 35 of ovarian cancer,' - and that's a major red flag." says Dr. Eng

Doctor Eng says learning your family's health history is the quickest and most inexpensive way to determine your personal disease risk.

The more you learn, the better able you are to get the right testing and catch a problem early.