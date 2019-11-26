Seasonal Safety: Avoid holiday decorating pitfalls

Putting up decorations is a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

But according to Dr. Tom Waters of Cleveland Clinic, before you drag out the lights and ladders, be sure to check the forecast.

"Once it gets cold and icy, and rainy, and windy, that's not a time to be out putting up your decorations. Both for risks for electrocution, as well as also being up on a ladder, when it's raining or icy, or even cold, can be very dangerous." says Dr. Waters.

When it comes to ladders, Dr. Waters says it's typically best to avoid them all together.

If possible, keep your decorations closer to the ground, or consider hiring a professional, who has the right tools and expertise.

Holiday hazards can happen indoors as well.

For those who like to decorate with real trees, make sure they don't get too dry, as this can pose a fire hazard.

Dr. Waters says too much clutter can also be hazardous, so keep decorations far away from heat sources.

When it comes to electrical connections, he says there's a couple of things to keep in mind.

"You just want to be careful, you want to use the right extension cord; you don't want to overload your outlets. And you also want to be careful where you're running those extension cords, so people don't trip, or you don't run a snow-thrower over it, or anything else like that." says Dr. Waters

If you have decorations with cords that look frayed, or damaged, Dr. Waters advises getting rid of them, as they can pose a fire or electrocution risk.