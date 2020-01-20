It was once the leading cause of cancer death in women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now cervical cancer is considered highly treatable.

Riverstone Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Megan Littlefield, says the death rate is much lower because of screening and prevention.

She says tests for atypical cells in a woman start at age 21.

At the age of 30, another test is added, which screens for the HPV virus.

Dr. Littlefield says the HPV virus is the most common cause of cervical cancer.

In addition to screenings, she says there's an HPV vaccine.

Dr. Littlefield says HPV is spread generally through sexual activity.

It's recommended both boys and girls get the vaccine when they are 11 or 12.

Dr. Littlefield says, "HPV can be spread through both boys and girls and so we have found by treating, by giving the vaccine to boys we decrease the risk of it being spread from person to person."

Dr. Littlefield says screenings for cervical cancer are recommended every 3 years for women 21 to 30.

She says screenings for cervical cancer, and the HPV virus, are recommended every five years for women 30 to 65.